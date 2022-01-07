Joey Janela Taunts Matt Cardona With Chelsea Green Pics Sending Up Ric Flair & Randy Savage Angle

Joey Janela got under Matt Cardona’s skin with a callback to the classic Ric Flair and Randy Savage feud over Miss Elizabeth. Cardona posted to Twitter on Thursday, a week after he and Chelsea Green got married, to note that he received a package from Janela. The “gift” turned out to be pics of Janela and Green lounging by the pool and having fun in swimwear.

The angle calls back to the famous angle when Ric Flair claimed to have “had” Elizabeth before Savage did and produced photos of the two in apparent romantic situations together. Janela replied to Cardona’s rants to say:

“Sorry @TheMattCardona I’m an honest person, & had to tell you and I didn’t know how…. She’s heard the legend and had to see it for herself! If it’s anything it happened months before the wedding so technically it wasn’t cheating! @ImChelseaGreen You were **** 1/4”

Just got this package from @JANELABABY. I assume it’s a wedding gift. Thanks Joey…I appreciate it. But no gift will ever make me come back to @GCWrestling_. I’ll film an unboxing video though and post it in a bit! Thanks again Bad Boy! pic.twitter.com/fLfR0y8efn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 6, 2022

The piece of shit @JANELABABY mailed me these photos today! @ImChelseaGreen claims they are photoshopped! I’m gonna kill you Joey! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/MVTWSwDiPE — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 6, 2022