wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Janela Turns 30, Teases Big Announcements, Every Slammiversary Ending Ever, WWE Promotes EVOLVE

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest

– AEW talent Joey Janela celebrates his birthday today, turning 30 years old. He received some birthday wishes from Starrcast, and then he teased they have some big announcements coming up. You can check out his tweet below.

– Impact Wrestling released a new video today showcasing the ending to every Slammiversary event ever from 2005 to 2018. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new video featuring current WWE Superstars talking up their time in EVOLVE Wrestling. You can check out that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela, Slammiversary, Starrcast III, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading