wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Janela Turns 30, Teases Big Announcements, Every Slammiversary Ending Ever, WWE Promotes EVOLVE
– AEW talent Joey Janela celebrates his birthday today, turning 30 years old. He received some birthday wishes from Starrcast, and then he teased they have some big announcements coming up. You can check out his tweet below.
Thanks @StarrcastEvents don’t we have a couple big announcements coming soon? https://t.co/JUGBhPGdYt
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 3, 2019
– Impact Wrestling released a new video today showcasing the ending to every Slammiversary event ever from 2005 to 2018. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video featuring current WWE Superstars talking up their time in EVOLVE Wrestling. You can check out that clip below.
The talent that has come through @WWNEVOLVE and made it to the @WWE stage is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/nh8thZGFzG
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Says WWE Writers Were Stuck On Higher Power Identity After Vince McMahon Turned Down Christopher Daniels
- Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Angle, When Maria Told WWE She Was Pregnant
- Backstage Update on The Club Members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Possibly Staying in WWE