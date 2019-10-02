Joey Janela Thinks He May Be The One To Mess With WWE On AEW TV

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Joey Janela spoke about the possibility of AEW taking shots at WWE during the ‘Wednesday Night War’ and said if anyone does, it will probably be him. Here are highlights:

On the Wednesday Night War: “I think it’s gonna be competitive. I don’t think it’s a war per se yet. I watched the [NXT] premiere a few weeks ago and it was okay. I don’t watch NXT and haven’t watched it in two years. There were other reasons I wanted to watch it as well *cough cough* Lio Rush who I wanted to see f*** up or not. But he did great. Besides that it was kinda stale. Their PPVs are spectacular; they’re big Saturday shows are great. I think it’s gonna be competitive and I think NXT knows what they’re doing. But AEW knows what they’re doing as well. So we’ll see what happens.”

On if AEW will take shots at WWE: “I don’t know. I was a big, big WWE fan in the Attitude Era and I would like to be that prick. There’s a chance I could be that prick, so you’ll have to watch and see.”

On if he’s worried about his lack of wins in AEW: “I don’t know. They’ve only been three PPVs so you can turn that around real fast. It’s a big roster right now. The pecking order is not an order yet so who knows what’s gonna happen? But I trust these guys and I like what I hear so far.”

On if he’ll be smoking on TNT: “It’s being talked about. Can someone bring cigarettes back to TV in 2019? Vaping is the heel and smoking is kinda making a babyface turn. Smoking is about to make a 2002 Shawn Michaels unsanctioned return. For a sports-centric program, I don’t know if you can have smoking on TV. But you can have it on the YouTube shows. You can do it on YouTube, so it will always be there for me.”