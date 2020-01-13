Joey Janela to Make GCW Return Next Month

– Joey Janela is returning to Game Changer Wrestling at next month’s show. GCW announced on Sunday that Janela, who had his farewell performance before going to AEW on their September 30th event, will return to the ring against an opponent to be announced at Run Rickey Run on February 15th.

Janela has, despite saying goodbye to the company, made occasional appearances at events for the company. Janela noted that he’s now taking independent bookings as well: