wrestling / News
Joey Janela Urges Tony Khan To Push Sonny Kiss Beyond Pride Month
May 31, 2022 | Posted by
Joey Janela has expressed his desire for Tony Khan to push Sonny Kiss during the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Janela and Kiss were a tag team in AEW for almost a year from March 2020 up until April 2021. Janela is no longer with AEW. Check out what Janela had to say below (per Wrestling Inc.):
“Tony Khan, you better push Sonny f*cking Kiss. Most improved wrestler right now in the world … Everything looks f*cking great now, and push Sonny Kiss, not in June because it’s pride month, push Sonny Kiss from June to f*cking June because that’s the bottom line, because the Bad Boy f*cking said so.”
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Has A Lot To Think About, Tony Khan Declines To Comment On Situation
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality