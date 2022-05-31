Joey Janela Urges Tony Khan To Push Sonny Kiss Beyond Pride Month

Joey Janela has expressed his desire for Tony Khan to push Sonny Kiss during the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Janela and Kiss were a tag team in AEW for almost a year from March 2020 up until April 2021. Janela is no longer with AEW. Check out what Janela had to say below (per Wrestling Inc.):

“Tony Khan, you better push Sonny f*cking Kiss. Most improved wrestler right now in the world … Everything looks f*cking great now, and push Sonny Kiss, not in June because it’s pride month, push Sonny Kiss from June to f*cking June because that’s the bottom line, because the Bad Boy f*cking said so.”