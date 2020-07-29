wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. ACH Added To GCW Keep in Touch, Ace Austin Set To Debut

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ACH Joey Janela

A match between ACH and Joey Janela has been added go GCW Keep in Touch on Sunday, which will also include the debut of Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin. The event happens at 5 PM at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ace Austin, ACH, GCW, Joey Janela, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading