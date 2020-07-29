wrestling / News
Joey Janela vs. ACH Added To GCW Keep in Touch, Ace Austin Set To Debut
A match between ACH and Joey Janela has been added go GCW Keep in Touch on Sunday, which will also include the debut of Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin. The event happens at 5 PM at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN.
