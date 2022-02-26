wrestling / News
Joey Janela vs. Barry Horowitz Set for WrestlePro Event Next Month
– WrestlePro has announced that former WCW and WWE talent Barry Horowitz is returning to the ring next month against Joey Janela. Horowitz is coming out of retirement for one night to face Janela.
The event is scheduled for March 19 in Rahway, New Jersey and will be broadcast live on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below:
😎JANELA vs HOROWITZ👋🏻
💥It’s a FIRST TIME EVER match up as Joey Janela welcomes wrestling legend Barry Horowitz to Rahway!
😲It’s the match you didn’t know you needed, and it’ll be LIVE on @fitetv!!
🚨FRONT ROW SOLD OUT🚨
🎟TIX: https://t.co/5nTf7YbzQe • #RnRForever pic.twitter.com/aWEbtSA2og
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) February 26, 2022
