wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. Barry Horowitz Set for WrestlePro Event Next Month

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestlePro Joey Janela vs. Barry Horowitz Image Credit: WrestlePro

– WrestlePro has announced that former WCW and WWE talent Barry Horowitz is returning to the ring next month against Joey Janela. Horowitz is coming out of retirement for one night to face Janela.

The event is scheduled for March 19 in Rahway, New Jersey and will be broadcast live on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Barry Horowitz, Joey Janela, WrestlePro, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading