Joey Janela vs. Brandon Kirk Extreme Title Match Set for GCW Ransom

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– GCW has announced a new title match for the Ransom event on March 5. Joey Janela will take on Brandon Kirk for the GCW Extreme Championship.

The event will be held on March 5 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the announcement tweet:

