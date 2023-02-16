wrestling / News
Joey Janela vs. Brandon Kirk Extreme Title Match Set for GCW Ransom
February 16, 2023 | Posted by
– GCW has announced a new title match for the Ransom event on March 5. Joey Janela will take on Brandon Kirk for the GCW Extreme Championship.
The event will be held on March 5 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Here’s the announcement tweet:
*ATLANTIC CITY UPDATE*
Just Signed for March 5th:
*Extreme Title Match*
JOEY JANELA
vs
BRANDON KIRK
Plus:
Macizos v MCMG
Mike Bailey v Drew Parker
Maki/Rina/Veny v Sawyer/Billie/Janai
Masha v JWM
+more!
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Sun 3/5 – 4PM pic.twitter.com/EYn4DM7ZFx
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 16, 2023
