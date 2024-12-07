wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. Masato Tanaka Announced for The People vs. GCW

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The People vs. GCW - Joey Janela vs. Masato Tanaka Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has booked a new matchup for The People vs. GCW. Joey Janela will face ECW alum and former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka at the upcoming event. The card is scheduled for January 19, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. New York.

