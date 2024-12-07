– GCW has booked a new matchup for The People vs. GCW. Joey Janela will face ECW alum and former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka at the upcoming event. The card is scheduled for January 19, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. New York.

*BREAKING* Joey Janela just issued the challenge tonite at #GCWRansom and it's been accepted! JOEY JANELA vs MASATO TANAKA January 19th

Hammerstein Ballroom#ThePeopleVsGCW — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 7, 2024