Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona Announced For The WRLD On GCW
Matt Cardona will get his shot at Joey Janela later this month at The WRLD On GCW. Cardona has confirmed that he will get his match with Janela at the January 23rd show, which takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The two have been feuding online since Janela sent Cardona pics of himself and Chelsea Green by the pool.
Cardona wrote:
“BREAKING! As first reported by that stooge mark @SeanRossSapp of @Fightful, I’m going to squash @JANELABABY at Hammerstein Ballroom! @GCWrestling_”
BREAKING! As first reported by that stooge mark @SeanRossSapp of @Fightful, I’m going to squash @JANELABABY at Hammerstein Ballroom! @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/yBw4qnibPy
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 14, 2022
I’ll see you in New York City! 🥰 https://t.co/X3MvPITvmM
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 14, 2022
