Joey Janela vs. Serpentico Added To AEW All Out Buy-In

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela vs. Serpentico has been added to the free Buy-In special ahead of tonight’s AEW All Out PPV.

The other match set for the special will feature Private Party against the Dark Order’s #3 and #4. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

Jon Moxley is banned from using the Paradigm Shift.

* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa

* AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy will leave AEW if he loses.

* Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky

* Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Fenix, Pentagon, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, More TBA

* The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

* Tooth And Nail Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker

* Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order (Buy In)

* Joey Janela vs. Serpentico (Buy In)