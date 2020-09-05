wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. Serpentico Added To AEW All Out Buy-In

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela vs. Serpentico has been added to the free Buy-In special ahead of tonight’s AEW All Out PPV.

The other match set for the special will feature Private Party against the Dark Order’s #3 and #4. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
Jon Moxley is banned from using the Paradigm Shift.
Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa
AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Matt Hardy will leave AEW if he loses.
* Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky
Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Fenix, Pentagon, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, More TBA
* The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)
Tooth And Nail Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker
* Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order (Buy In)
* Joey Janela vs. Serpentico (Buy In)

