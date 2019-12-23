wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears Announced For AEW Dark

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– AEW has officially announced one of the matches for this week’s AEW Dark, with Joey Janela battling Shawn Spears. AEW announced the match on Twitter Sunday afternoon. The announcement references the feud between the two, as you can see below.

The show releases on Tuesday on AEW’s YouTube page.

