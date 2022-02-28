Joey Janela vs. X-Pac Officially Set For Janela’s Spring Break 6

It’s now official: X-Pac will get his chance for revenge against Joey Janela at part one of Spring Break 6. GCW announced on Monday that the match has been signed for the event after X-Pac challenged Janela over the weekend.

X-Pac is looking for payback after Janela turned on him after their match at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak on Friday. Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 part one takes place on March 31st as part of The Collective, with part two taking place on April 2nd.