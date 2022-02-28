wrestling / News
Joey Janela vs. X-Pac Officially Set For Janela’s Spring Break 6
It’s now official: X-Pac will get his chance for revenge against Joey Janela at part one of Spring Break 6. GCW announced on Monday that the match has been signed for the event after X-Pac challenged Janela over the weekend.
X-Pac is looking for payback after Janela turned on him after their match at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak on Friday. Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 part one takes place on March 31st as part of The Collective, with part two taking place on April 2nd.
BREAKING:
Officially Signed for #JJSB6PT1
JOEY JANELA
vs
XPAC
Plus
Jon Moxley vs AJ Gray (GCW World Title)
Alex Colon vs JWM (Ultraviolent Title)
JJSB Pt 1
Thurs 3/31 – 8PMhttps://t.co/gFdeC6Az1J
JJSB Pt 2
Fri 4/1 – 1159PMhttps://t.co/yOooXsWH8N
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/wEG62sUO8H
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania
- Rene Dupree Says Zach Gowen’s Chair Spot With Brock Lesnar Was ‘Punishment’ From WWE