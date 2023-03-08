wrestling / News

Joey Janela vs. Yuki Ueno Announced for GCW vs. DDT

March 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW vs DDT - Joey Janela vs. Yuki Ueno Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has just announced a new singles match for the upcoming GCW vs. DDT card on March 31 during GCW’s The Collective and WrestleMania Week. Joey Janela will face DDT wrestler Yuki Ueno for the card.

The event is slated for March 31 at The Ukrainian Cultural Center. It will be streamed live on FITE+.

