wrestling / News

Joey Janela Wants To Wrestle Atsushi Onita

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest Ladder

It was reported earlier this week that deathmatch wrestling legend Atsushi Onita was launching a new company called Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion. It will focus mainly on explosion deathmatches. In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela revealed he wanted to be a part of it and challenged Onita to a match.

He wrote: “Wrestle me! I will blow you up for good ONITA!

Joey Janela

