Joey Janela Wants To Wrestle Atsushi Onita
It was reported earlier this week that deathmatch wrestling legend Atsushi Onita was launching a new company called Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion. It will focus mainly on explosion deathmatches. In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela revealed he wanted to be a part of it and challenged Onita to a match.
He wrote: “Wrestle me! I will blow you up for good ONITA!”
Wrestle me! I will blow you up for good ONITA!
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 7, 2021
