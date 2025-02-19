Joey Janela Says He Was Talking With Big Boom! AJ About GCW Match Before AEW Appearance

Joey Janela says that before Big Boom! AJ appeared for AEW, he was speaking with him about a match in GCW. Janela revealed the news in an interview with Fightful, noting that he was close to getting the Costco Guy for The People vs. GCW or his own Joey Janela’s Spring Break before AJ agreed to work with AEW.

“I was talking to him before,” Janela said. “Right before AEW, I almost had him for Hammerstein or Spring Break. I was talking to him and he was like, ‘I’m doing something with AEW now.’ Ah, fuck. I was going to wrestle him myself.”

He continued, “I’m a better carry job wrestler than QT Marshall. Big Boom carried him through the match. I used to watch him wrestle when I was 12 at indie shows in New Jersey. He would put an 8×10 of himself in every chair.”

AJ defeated Marshall during the AEW Full Gear; Zero Hour pre-show.