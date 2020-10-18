Joey Janela Weighs in On GCW’s COVID-19 Safety Measures Following Positive Tests At The Collective

GCW’s The Collective event was not completely unmarred thanks to a few positive COVID-19 tests, and Joey Janela has posted to Twitter to comment. As previously reported, the company issued a statement encouraging fans to get tested after three competitors at last weekend’s series of events tested positive for the virus after the shows had taken place.

Janela, who is one of GCW’s more prominent workers, posted to Twitter to noted that each of his opponents and referees for indie matches over the summer have been tested, and that he would “make sure” that everyone tests negative before competing on GCW shows. He added that he’s not in charge in any capacity in the company but considers himself a locker room leader and is regularly in contact with promoter Brett Lauderdale:

Most people think I have something to do with running of the company and that’s not the case, but I do see myself as a Locker room leader and a pillar of the company and am in constant communication with @Lauderdale11 & will make sure we continue to run & Learn from the mistakes https://t.co/59008qrnAM — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 17, 2020

The locker room was the size of a fucking football field and everyone distanced and wore masks in there too… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 17, 2020