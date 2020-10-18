wrestling / News

Joey Janela Weighs in On GCW’s COVID-19 Safety Measures Following Positive Tests At The Collective

October 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW’s The Collective event was not completely unmarred thanks to a few positive COVID-19 tests, and Joey Janela has posted to Twitter to comment. As previously reported, the company issued a statement encouraging fans to get tested after three competitors at last weekend’s series of events tested positive for the virus after the shows had taken place.

Janela, who is one of GCW’s more prominent workers, posted to Twitter to noted that each of his opponents and referees for indie matches over the summer have been tested, and that he would “make sure” that everyone tests negative before competing on GCW shows. He added that he’s not in charge in any capacity in the company but considers himself a locker room leader and is regularly in contact with promoter Brett Lauderdale:

