Joey Janela On Why He Exited AEW, If He’s Open To a Return

Joey Janela decided not to re-sign with AEW in May of last year, and he recently discussed why and if he’d be open to a return. Janela announced early last year that he had decided not to re-sign with the company, and he talked about the moment that led him to make the decision during a K&S Wrestlefest livestream.

“I was set to re-sign, and then I think I superkicked Eddie [Kingston] in the face a little bit too hard and broke his eye socket,” Janela said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think he was going to feud with Chris Jericho, and then there was a little heat on me there. I was just like, ‘I’m not dealing with it again.’ So, I just hit up DDT in Japan that day and said, ‘I’m not gonna re-sign.’ That day they sent me a tour.”

Janela also said that he is potentially open to a return at some point, noting, “Never say never — me coming back there. I still have friends there, but right now I’m content with what I’m doing.”

Since exiting AEW, Janela has worked for a variety of promotions including DDT Pro, GCW, DEFY and more.