wrestling / News

Joey Janela Won’t Wrestle at Upcoming GCW Events Due to Burn On His Arm

April 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest Ladder Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela said he won’t be wrestling at GCW events tomorrow and Saturday due to a burn on his arm. The burn is on his left arm. Janela had been set to face Bryan Keith in Atlanta tomorrow and then Komander in Orlando on Saturday.

He wrote: “Hey guys unfortunately I’m not gonna be able to Wrestle at @GCWrestling_ this weekend. The burn on my arm is only getting worse, since it’s on a joint the flexibility on my left arm is severely limited. I will be going to a hospital later. I will still be in ATL & Orlando please…

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading