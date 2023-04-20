Joey Janela Won’t Wrestle at Upcoming GCW Events Due to Burn On His Arm

In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela said he won’t be wrestling at GCW events tomorrow and Saturday due to a burn on his arm. The burn is on his left arm. Janela had been set to face Bryan Keith in Atlanta tomorrow and then Komander in Orlando on Saturday.

He wrote: “Hey guys unfortunately I’m not gonna be able to Wrestle at @GCWrestling_ this weekend. The burn on my arm is only getting worse, since it’s on a joint the flexibility on my left arm is severely limited. I will be going to a hospital later. I will still be in ATL & Orlando please…”