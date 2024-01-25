Joey Janela Says WWE Has Always Been His Dream, Open To Going There

Joey Janela has had a successful run in the independents following his AEW exit, and he says he’s still open to a WWE run. Janela spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and during the conversation he weighed in on potentially appearing there, noting that it’s always been his dream. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being open to a WWE appearance: “Yeah, there’s a lot of things I want to do. I’m 34 now, so we still have a little bit. There’s still goals. I have New Japan as a goal, I have Tokyo Dome as a goal. Who knows? For 18 years in the business right now, I’m in pretty good condition. I could always be in better condition, which, it comes in cycles. But hey, if WWE wants to give me a chance, I’m sure we can make that happen.”

On WWE still being his dream: “I’m a lot smarter now than I was a few years ago, and I’m a lot more mature, so we can definitely do something there, I believe, with their creative and my creative. We could mesh the minds together and see what happens. It could be a complete disaster. Who knows? But that’s always been the goal, that’s always been the dream. When I was a kid, there was no AEW, so that was something that just fell in my lap, and I appreciate Tony for taking care of me during COVID, taking care of me during my knee injury and signing me to that deal. But that was never the goal, that was never the dream. WWE was always the dream, besides New Japan and Tokyo Dome and whatnot, all the death match stuff I’ve done, I’ve accomplished basically every single one of my goals, besides WWE, besides a New Japan run. So who knows what’s gonna happen in the next couple years. But I like the independent wrestling scene too much, and I’ll be sad to step away if that opportunity does come.”