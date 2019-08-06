– Joey Janela recently spoke to Fightful about signing with AEW and his annual Spring Break show during WrestleMania weekend. Highlights are below.

On Signing With AEW: “Starting in October, I’ve cleared all indie dates. Outside of Spring Break, of course. Maybe I’ll try to weasel myself onto a few more GCW shows. AEW has a big TV deal. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of, so why would I want to do anything else? The schedule is lighter than it usually is. Fuck it, that’s more time for me party. It’s pretty wild. I’ve been wrestling for 14 years, and sometimes I had doubts I would make it this far, but the last couple of years things have picked up. Me and Penelope had a line out the door today, it’s all I’ve ever dreamed of, and I’m all in on AEW. I believe in what their vision is, and the creative freedom they’re going to give me is definitely the option over WWE.”

On Spring Break 4: “We booked a venue, it’s happening. Nobody’s stopping us! Titan ain’t stopping us! The budget is much higher. We have 4,000 seats to sell out. We’re going to do it pretty fast this year. I’m pretty confident in our ability to draw money. Two nights was a last minute, sporadic thing. Next year we’re going head-to-head with Smackdown, I don’t really care, we’re going to sell out the bitch anyway. Nobody cares about Smackdown.”