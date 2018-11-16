wrestling / News
Joey Janela’s L.A. Confidential Streams on Fite TV Tonight
-Game Changer Wrestling will have two events tonight in Los Angeles, with both airing on Fite TV…
10 PM Eastern Janela’s L.A. Confidential, featuring:
* GCW Champion Nick Gage vs. David Arquette
* The Great Sasuka vs. The Amazing Red
* Hardcore Holly vs. Brody King
* The LA return of Marko Stunt
Janela and Fite.TV have announced that 25% of the PPV proceeds from L.A. Confidential will be donated to families of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting in California.
Read Below: https://t.co/4xMw8CThuf pic.twitter.com/XTFOouzdIe
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 14, 2018
3AM EST GCW vs. Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling will stream live on Fite.TV, featuring:
* GCW Champion Nick Gage vs. Brody King
* Penelope Ford vs. Marko Stunt
* DJ Z vs. Facade