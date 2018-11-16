Joey Janela’s L.A. Confidential Streams on Fite TV Tonight

-Game Changer Wrestling will have two events tonight in Los Angeles, with both airing on Fite TV…

10 PM Eastern Janela’s L.A. Confidential, featuring:

* GCW Champion Nick Gage vs. David Arquette

* The Great Sasuka vs. The Amazing Red

* Hardcore Holly vs. Brody King

* The LA return of Marko Stunt

Janela and Fite.TV have announced that 25% of the PPV proceeds from L.A. Confidential will be donated to families of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting in California.

3AM EST GCW vs. Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling will stream live on Fite.TV, featuring:

* GCW Champion Nick Gage vs. Brody King

* Penelope Ford vs. Marko Stunt

* DJ Z vs. Facade