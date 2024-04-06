Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 Results 4.5.24: Blake Christian Faces Joey Janela, More

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 took place on Friday night, with Blake Christian defending the GCW World Title and more. You can see the results below from the Philadelphia show, which aired on TrillerTV as part of GCW’s The Collective, per Fightful:

* Rina Yamashita & Masha Slamovich def. Masato Tanaka & Minoru Suzuki

* Mike Bailey, Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver def. Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson

* Dragon Gate Classic def. Reiwa New Generation

* Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match: Cole Radrick def. Myron Reed, Aigle Blanc, Mr. Danger, Leon Slater, Marcus Mathers, Alec Price, Arez and Microman

* Matt Cardona def. Blue Kane

* Amazing Red def. Gringo Loco

* I Quit Match: Mance Warner def. Effy

* Maki Death Kill (Nick Gage & Maki Itoh) def. RamHausen (Ram Kaichow & Danhausen)

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Joey Janela after Missy Hyatt turned on Janela.