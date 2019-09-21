wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Ryan Appears as Stripper During Impact, Top 5 Impact Moments
September 21, 2019 | Posted by
– As noted in this week’s recap, Joey Ryan appeared on Impact Wrestling this week. He was a stripper dressed as a cop at Melissa Santos’ bachelorette party. You can check out an image of Ryan on Impact this week below.
Best bachelorette party EVER!
▶️ https://t.co/sWu6SEiYN7 #IMPACT @JoeyRyanOnline @ThisIsMelSantos pic.twitter.com/SexRAjNLTV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 21, 2019
– The Top 5 Must See Moments from this week’s Impact are also available, which you can see below.