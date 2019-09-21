wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Ryan Appears as Stripper During Impact, Top 5 Impact Moments

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joey Ryan Lucha Underground

– As noted in this week’s recap, Joey Ryan appeared on Impact Wrestling this week. He was a stripper dressed as a cop at Melissa Santos’ bachelorette party. You can check out an image of Ryan on Impact this week below.

– The Top 5 Must See Moments from this week’s Impact are also available, which you can see below.

