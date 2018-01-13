 

wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Ryan On Those Who Hate Intergender Wrestling, Bayley and Nia Jax Training For Royal Rumble,

January 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Ryan

– In a series of posts on Twitter, Joey Ryan spoke about those who have a problem with intergender wrestling on the grounds that it’s ‘unrealistic.’ Ryan teamed with Candice LeRae on the independent scene as part of the ‘World’s Cutest Tag Team.’ He wrote:

– Both Bayley and Nia Jax wrote posts on Twitter talking about training for the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble on January 28.

article topics :

Bayley, Joey Ryan, Nia Jax, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading