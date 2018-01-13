Various News: Joey Ryan On Those Who Hate Intergender Wrestling, Bayley and Nia Jax Training For Royal Rumble,

– In a series of posts on Twitter, Joey Ryan spoke about those who have a problem with intergender wrestling on the grounds that it’s ‘unrealistic.’ Ryan teamed with Candice LeRae on the independent scene as part of the ‘World’s Cutest Tag Team.’ He wrote:

I’m not saying that anybody has to be a fan of any certain kind of wrestling, intergender included but I am saying to write it off as unrealistic or say it shouldn’t be included promotes inequality by insinuating women can’t even pretend to be equals in a make believe world. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 12, 2018

Nobody is forced to watch it or be a fan of it. It has every right to exist though. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 13, 2018

When people talk “unrealistic” in wrestling, I never see age brought up. Some are quick to compare it to combat sports and it’s rare in those to see 40 somethings beat 20 somethings but it’s a regular occurrence in pro wrestling. Age, size & gender stories can all be told. https://t.co/xv9esPM94v — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 13, 2018

– Both Bayley and Nia Jax wrote posts on Twitter talking about training for the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble on January 28.

Getting ready to throw these chicks over the top ropes 😜🙌🏽💪🏽. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/oMwRLPKa79 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 13, 2018