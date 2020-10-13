Joey Ryan Files Lawsuit Against Impact Wrestling, Alleging Breach of Contract

– It appears Joey Ryan has filed another lawsuit. PWInsider reports that Ryan filed his latest lawsuit last month in Nashville, Tenesee against Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling LLC. Ryan is alleging breach of contract when he was released following the number of sexual assault allegations that were voiced against him on social media. This is now the sixth known lawsuit for Ryan (aka Joseph R. Meehan).

The lawsuit was filed at the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee on September 15. The five-page lawsuit alleges that Ryan signed a contract with Anthem Wrestling on September 1, 2019 that was to run through August 31, 2021. He’s claiming that contract was breached after Scott D’Amore informed him on June 22 that he would no longer be booked due to the “recent allegations” against him, and he was told that Anthem and Impact Wrestling would be “making a public statement to this effect shortly.”

Joey Ryan later received a formal release notice from Impact Wrestling signed by Anthem Wrestling President Ed Nordholm on that same date. He was notified that his previous contract was being “amended” to June 22, 2020, and he was being released. Impact later released a statement announcing Ryan’s termination.

Ryan’s lawsuit against Impact reportedly does not go into the reasoning why he was released. It’s said to mainly focus on Impact Wrestling breaching his contract on the following grounds:

Anthem Wrestling “failed to perform as guaranteed in the express language of the Contract by failing to follow and abide by the terms prescribed in Article VIII. Term and Termination.” Anthem Wrestling “failed to perform as guaranteed by failing to adhere to the express terms prescribed in Section 8.03 (a)-(i)

Per the lawsuit, Ryan wants a judgement of $10 million against Anthem Wrestling due to damages “he has suffered, which were caused by the Defendant’s actions.” Additionally, Ryan is requesting that he is “awarded reasonable attorney fees for the prosecution of this cause,” along with all the costs being covered by Anthem Wrestling. The lawsuit also asks for any “further and general relief” the court might rule he is entitled to.

Anthem Wrestling was reportedly served the lawsuit on September 24 in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has 30 days to file a defense in response. As noted, he also filed lawsuits against the woman who accused him of sexual assault, claiming defamation against them.