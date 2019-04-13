Joey Ryan Discusses How Hacksaw Jim Duggan Encouraged Him About His Gimmick

– Fightful recently spoke to Joey Ryan, who discussed getting support on his gimmick from WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. It appears Duggan encouraged Joey Ryan to run with his controversial gimmick because it got over. Below is an excerpt:

“I think everyone knows the detractors because the negative is always louder than the positive. I just did a show and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was on it. I didn’t expect Hacksaw to have feelings one way or another about it. He went out of his way to say he knows how difficult it is to get something over and keep it over. He got over using a 2×4 and became what he’s known for. It’s a silly prop, but he owned it and became famous for it. He understands the struggle that a lot of wrestlers have to find something that establishes themselves, gets them over and helps them remain relevant. He understands the business part of of the penis stuff, rather than the bizarre or over the top, or cartoony, or the “killing the business.” He said ‘I got over carrying this thing around, so when something gets over you run with it.'”