Various News: Joey Ryan Has An Idea For Bloodsport, Scarlett Bordeaux Doesn’t Like People Commenting On How She Presents Herself, Clip From Pat Buck’s Final WrestlePro Show

September 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Ryan Lucha Underground

– Joey Ryan said he would participate in a future edition of Bloodsport, but he has one condition. He wants to fight Jean-Claude Van Damme.

– A clip from last night’s WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey, which was the last for Pat Buck before he starts full time as a producer for WWE, is now online.

– A fan joked about the way Scarlett Bordeaux presents herself being an invite for more “creepers” to harass her on social media. She said that she doesn’t appreciate the comment.

