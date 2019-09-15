wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Ryan Has An Idea For Bloodsport, Scarlett Bordeaux Doesn’t Like People Commenting On How She Presents Herself, Clip From Pat Buck’s Final WrestlePro Show
– Joey Ryan said he would participate in a future edition of Bloodsport, but he has one condition. He wants to fight Jean-Claude Van Damme.
I’d do a #Bloodsport show but only if I can fight Jean-Claude van Damme.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) September 15, 2019
– A clip from last night’s WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey, which was the last for Pat Buck before he starts full time as a producer for WWE, is now online.
Now it's time for Rahway, NJ to give @buckneverstops his very well deserved send off!#PatBuckGoodbyeTourSecondStop@WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/bu5UHHc90u
— Andrew Nadworny (@bagelmonger) September 15, 2019
– A fan joked about the way Scarlett Bordeaux presents herself being an invite for more “creepers” to harass her on social media. She said that she doesn’t appreciate the comment.
Hey, it’s not cool to tell me to tone myself down or change what I’m doing because other people lack self control. Whether you’re joking or not, I don’t find this funny at all. https://t.co/NTgFulaXtP
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 15, 2019
