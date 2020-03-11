wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Ryan Says Rick Steiner Ribbed Tommy Dreamer at the Hospital, Nyla Rose Featured on Great Big Story, Six-Way Match Added to GCW Guilty Conscience
– As previously reported, Scott Steiner recently had a collapse at the Impact Wrestling tapings and was hospitalized before undergoing a heart procedure. Impact talent Joey Ryan later shared an update on Tommy Dreamer and Rick Steiner in the hospital since Scott Steiner is doing better.
Joey Ryan commented, “Since Scott is doing better, I feel I can mention how bizarre/entertaining it was to watch Rick Steiner treat Tommy Dreamer like a young boy in the hospital waiting room. Dreamer is the vet of most locker rooms I’ve been in so I’ve never seen him on the receiving end of ribbing.”
Since Scott is doing better, I feel I can mention how bizarre/entertaining it was to watch Rick Steiner treat Tommy Dreamer like a young boy in the hospital waiting room. Dreamer is the vet of most locker rooms I’ve been in so I’ve never seen him on the receiving end of ribbing. https://t.co/PKs3MFZhVp
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) March 11, 2020
– Great Big Story released a video piece on AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose. You can check out that video below.
– GCW announced that a six-way match has been added to GCW Guilty Conscience. You can check out the match announcement below:
*DETROIT UPDATE!*
18 Tickets Left!
Just Added
BLAKE
vs
AJ
vs
KAT
vs
MERCER
vs
KTB
vs
MANDERS
+
H8 Club v 44OH
Janela v Zayne
Mance v Oliver
Dickinson v Page
Deppen v Justice
Lloyd v King
Sat 3/21 – 8pm
Lincoln Park MI
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/QX3bQWcUR3
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE