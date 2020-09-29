Joey Ryan Reportedly Filing Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against #SpeakingOut Accusers

According to a filing obtained by HeelByNature.com, Joey Ryan has reportedly filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who alleged during the #SpeakingOut movement that he sexually assaulted them.

HeelByNature reports that Ryan filed the lawsuit on Sept. 24 in the United States District and Central Court, with the filing claiming that the allegations against him were false and that it has resulted in damages to his reputation.

Ryan claims that since the allegations went public against him, he’s lost upwards of $20,000 in monthly income from previous sources of revenue, which included bookings for live events, merchandise sales, and earnings from Patreon, Twitch, and Cameo.

Ryan’s filing includes specifics on losing at least 11,000 followers on his Twitter account while also not getting at least 1,000 regular followers per month as he was before the allegations. His loss of followers on Instagram is also mentioned with similar numbers.

He also included revenue loss in the amount of $1,500 per month from distribution and streaming services and $2,000 per month in event income pertaining to Bar Wrestling, in addition to thousands of dollars lost from the combined social media accounts. Additionally, Ryan says he’s lost $8,000 to $10,000 per month in performance bookings revenue.

Ryan is reportedly seeking resolution on the matter, which would include payment for both economic and non-economic damages. The filing claims he wants $200,00 in economic damages as to each of the defendants or the amount lost as a result of the defendant’s conduct multiplied by the months from June 21, 2020 to the date of the award of economic damages.

He is also seeking $5,000,000 as to each of the defendants in non-economic damages.

Ryan and his legal team have also filed for an injunction on the defendants from making and publishing the defamatory statements, in addition to ordering the defendants to retract the defamatory statements and delete the previous defamatory statements.