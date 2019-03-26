– Joey Ryan took to social media and posted the following statement on his release from Lucha Underground:

“I am now a free agent. Free from any contracts. Free from any bosses. Free from any restrictions. The last few years of my career haven’t been without highlights (being featured in many major media outlets, becoming a top seller on Pro Wrestling Tees, shocking the world at All In, Main Eventing the Cow Palace, a role on GLOW, the growth of Bar Wrestling) but now it honestly feels like I have a new lease on my direction and where I’m going in pro wrestling. Most of my accomplishments have been fan driven due to the overwhelming support I have received so I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the fans who have accompanied me on this journey so far and hope you will continue on the adventure.”

On Monday it was reported that Ryan, King Cuerno, Kobra Moon, and Ivelisse were granted their releases from Lucha Underground after they filed a class action lawsuit against LU’s network and production company.