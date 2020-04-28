Joey Ryan Praises Kenny Omega for Alan Angels Match, Critiques Clip of Vader ‘Taking Liberties’ on an Enhancement Talent

– During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega faced and beat Alan Angels in a one-on-one match. The match was the subject of some controversy over social media due to the match going over six minutes, and Omega selling too much for a lesser known enhancement talent, such as Angels. Impact Wrestling’s Joey Ryan has weighed in on the controversy on Twitter, responding to a recent clip showing Vader apparently working very stiff or snug in a past WWE match in the 1990s.

According to Ryan, this clip was an example of Vader “taking liberties” with an enhancement talent. He wrote on his Twitter account, “Give me Kenny Omega making his enhancement talent look credible and a threat over Vader taking liberties on a guy just trying to get a job. Thankful that the bully culture in wrestling has declined and that we’re evolving past it.” You can check out that tweet below.