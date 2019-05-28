Joey Ryan Reportedly Turns Down AEW Contract Offer

– If a new report is to be believed, Joey Ryan will not be showing up in All Elite Wrestling any time soon. SoCal Uncensored reports that according to multiple source, Ryan has turned an offer from AEW for a contract.

Ryan was believed to be likely heading to AEW, as he has appeared several times on Being the Elite and was a big part of All In. However, WWE has reportedly been interested in Ryan, possibly as a way to keep him away from AEW. Ryan has been promoting a “farewell tour” and is scheduled to make an announcement on his wrestling future at Bar Wrestling on Thursday.

SoCalUncensored.com reached out to Ryan for comment and was told “everything will be answered Thursday.”