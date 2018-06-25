Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan and Jason Cade Added To MLW Battle Riot

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan and Jason Cade have joined the 40-man Battle Riot match at the event of the same name. The show will be held on July 19 at the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, New York. Here’s the updated card:

* 40-Man Battle Riot: John Morrison, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade and more

* Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

