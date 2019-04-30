wrestling / News
Joey Ryan Says His Time on the Indies Is Ending
– Joey Ryan looks to be heading to an exclusive contract somewhere, and hinted it could be WWE. Ryan posted to Twitter on Monday night and announced his “farewell tour,” noting that “my time on the indies is coming to an end.” He went on to hashtag the post with #RAW and shared his remaining indie dates, which run through mid-June.
This comes after a report last week said WWE was interested in Ryan and has had talks with him about a potential deal that would see him compete in NXT for for a few years before moving into a coaching position. That report also noted, however, that it is believed he will ultimately end up in All Elite Wrestling. It is worth mentioning that among his farewell dates is a May 25th appearance for AIW in Cleveland, which is the same day as AEW Double or Nothing.
I guess the word is out now. Am I signing somewhere? Have I already signed elsewhere? One thing is certain; my time on the indies is coming to an end so pick up this “Farewell” tour shirt at https://t.co/suQhuyoTFj for a limited time only! Get em before I’m gone! #RAW pic.twitter.com/xH20IoKJGV
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 29, 2019
May
3 @BashatBonanza
4 @LuchaVaVOOM
5 @beyondwrestling
8 @BarWrestling
10 @PWRevolver
11 @RESPECTwomensW1
12 @NextGenTN
13 @CWFHollywood
16 @FISTCombatTV
17 @MCPWOnline
18 @PPWPower
19 @BizarroLucha
23 @JoeyRyanDoc
24 @StarrcastEvents/@HOODSLAM
25 @aiwrestling
26 @InspireProWres pic.twitter.com/NWbURzpP1g
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 29, 2019
