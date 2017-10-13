Joey Ryan Says He Makes “Above Average WWE Money” on The Indies, Talks Whether His Character Would Work in WWE

– Joey Ryan said that he’s doing well compared to how he would be in WWE, whether his character would work in the company and more in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.

On how he’s doing financially compared to if he worked for WWE: “Right now, I know I’m making above average WWE money, and I’m making my own rules and setting my own schedule. That’s if they were to approach me; if they don’t approach, then that’s OK, too.”

on whether his character would work in a PG-rated WWE: “If Vince is still taking headbutts, then he could definitely take this, too. But in the PG-era of WWE, I don’t think the Joey Ryan character would be doing anything with the penis in WWE. The super, powerful penis would not be part of his repertoire in WWE. I don’t think that’s the place for it.”

On his status with Lucha Underground: “I wouldn’t mind starting my own 21-0 WrestleMania streak. But fingers crossed, I’d love to see Lucha Underground have a season four. Lucha Underground has the right to pick up my contract, and I would love to be a part of it. Opportunities come my way, and I try to make the best of them.”