Joey Ryan Says Mick Foley Pitched Penisplex Spot to Him, Talks Working With Billy Gunn

– Joey Ryan discussed his working on the indy circuit with some WWE alumni during his appearance on The Steve Austin Show. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On doing the penisplex spot with Mick Foley: “I did the penis spot with Mick Foley and if I have to pinpoint one surreal moment of my career, it’s like so I go to Ireland because the show’s in Ireland. I know Mick Foley’s on the show because he’s on the flyer because he’s going to draw an audience. And I think maybe I met him before, but we never really talked. And the promoter comes up to me and he goes, ‘Hey, Mick Foley’s on the show.’ I go, ‘Cool.’ He’s like, ‘He wants to talk to you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ And [Foley] is in kind of his own little area. [The promoter] is like, ‘[Foley]’s over there.’ I go, ‘Okay,’ so I go and I’m like, ‘Hello, I heard you wanted to talk to me.’ And he starts pitching the idea of my own penis move to me. Like, Mick Foley, Hall Of Famer, millionaire Mick Foley, starts pitching my penis move to me because he wants [to do it]. He was like, ‘I thought I’d pull the sock out, Mr. Socko, you turn around, when you turn around, I throw it at you, but you jump, and I grab your penis by accident, and ‘Oh, now I’m trapped’. And then after he says, ‘Does that sound okay to you?’ and I’m like, ‘What do you mean, does that sound okay to you? Like, we’ll do whatever you want!’ and it was really cool because I didn’t have to have the awkward conversation like, ‘Well, I do this thing with my penis where you grab it and I flip you with it.'”

On pitching the move to Billy Gunn: “The first time I pitched it to Billy Gunn, I was like, ‘Well, I do this thing.’ A lot of times, I just pull the video up and say, ‘This is what I do.’ Like, obviously, Billy’s cool, so he was cool with it too, but just the sit-down with someone I don’t really know and somebody who’s so well established in [pro] wrestling, I’m just like, ‘This is kind of my thing.’ But also, people like Billy, Mick, and [Austin], you get how hard it is to get something over, and how to maintain it being over for a long time, and to make a success out of it. So I think guys that have been in it long and maybe struggled a little bit and then got something that was over understand the struggle that it is, so I think they’re a little more sympathetic with my schtick being over-the-top and cartoonish.”

On his friendship with Gunn: “Billy and I have become friends since we’ve wrestled together two or three times since then, but he loves it because he likes that it’s easy and it’s over. Yeah, yeah, yeah, [Gunn likes working the gaga], so we’ve had a lot of fun together. He [has] actually become one of my favorite opponents to have, but yeah, like [Austin] said, he likes working it. He gets it.”