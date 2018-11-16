Various News: Joey Ryan Set For Surgery, House of Hardcore Returning To New Jersey, Jim Ross On Why He Left AXS TV

– Joey Ryan announced on Twitter that he will have surgery to repair his pectoral tear and will call the surgeon early next week to set up an appointment. He suffered the injury last week during an independent show in Texas. He wrote:

– House of Hardcore will return to New Jersey on December 15 in Woodbridge at Woodbridge High School with Tommy Dreamer, Robbie E., Daniel Morrison (Doring), Alex Reynolds, Lance Anoai, and Crowbar announced. It will also raise money for charity. Here are more announced dates:

* Blizzard Brawl (December 1, County Expo in Waekesha, Wisconsin): Willie Mack vs Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer vs Abyss in a Hardcore War, Robbie E & Jay Bradley vs Al Snow & Kal Herro, MVP vs. Big Cass with Eugene, Hornswoggle, Dameon Nelson, Dave Herro, Sean Waltman, The Double Duprees, LAX, and more.

* Indy Darlings (2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA): WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland makes return after appearing at first HOH Event, Tommy Dreamer vs PCO, ROH TV Champion Willie Mack vs Shane Strickland, NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage, plus Bully Ray, Big Cass, David Arquette, RJ City, Joey Ryan, James Ellsworth, Tyrus and more. You can find more details here.

– Jim Ross posted on Twitter that the reason he is leaving AXS TV is that he was unable to agree to a new deal. He wrote: