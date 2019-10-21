wrestling / News

Joey Ryan Signs Deal With Impact Wrestling

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Ryan Lucha Underground

Joey Ryan has signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling. Ryan, who appeareed as part opf the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet match on Bound For Glory, confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal to be with the company.

Ryan noted that he joined Impact because it has “been the most consistent wrestling program on TV for the past 2 years, I get to keep all of my indie dates and best of all, they let me be me.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joey Ryan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading