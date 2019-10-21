Joey Ryan Signs Deal With Impact Wrestling

Joey Ryan has signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling. Ryan, who appeareed as part opf the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet match on Bound For Glory, confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal to be with the company.

Ryan noted that he joined Impact because it has “been the most consistent wrestling program on TV for the past 2 years, I get to keep all of my indie dates and best of all, they let me be me.”