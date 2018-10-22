Joey Ryan and Swoggle Teaming For MLW Show

– Joey Ryan and Swoggle will team up for an upcoming MLW show. Major League Wrestling announced the news on Monday. The full announcement, which you can see below, notes that the two are calling themselves “Size Matters” and will face the Dirty Blongs at Fightland on November 8th in Chicago, Illinois:

The sport’s sleaziest grappler will team with 4’5” of defiance as they plunge into a tag team division so big it’s bulging with competition. This marks their first tag team encounter in MLW where they will take on the veteran team of Michael Patrick and Leo Brien, collectively known as the Dirty Blondes.

The Blondes have had a tumultuous 2018 with highlights including competing for the World Tag Team Championship this past June as well as being part of Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable. However, the Stud Stable has recently had its challenges with the firing of key members. Now the Blondes look to cement their position in the Stud Stable as well as the tag team division with a victory over Size Matters.

The new team Size Matters is as unorthodox as it gets. From lollipops to biting butts, Joey Ryan and Swoggle may just be the right mix of unpredictable elements to create a winning formula.

Will Size Matters prove just that in Chicago on November 8th or will the Dirty Blondes go to the pay window? Find out LIVE in Chicago at MLW: FIGHTLAND November 8th.

Tickets are on sale now at www.MLWTickets.com.