Joey Ryan Says He Would Only Face Van Damme at Bloodsport Show, JCVD Responds

– Earlier this week, Joey Ryan wrote on Twitter that he would only work a Bloodsport event if he could face Jean-Claude Van Damme, who starred in the 1988 movie Bloodsport. Later, Van Damme himself responded to Ryan, which you can see below.

He gave Ryan a friendly warning via Twitter, writing, “@JoeyRyanOnline I no longer fight. I kill. Keep training! #JCVD #Bloodsport”