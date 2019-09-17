wrestling / News
Joey Ryan Says He Would Only Face Van Damme at Bloodsport Show, JCVD Responds
September 17, 2019
– Earlier this week, Joey Ryan wrote on Twitter that he would only work a Bloodsport event if he could face Jean-Claude Van Damme, who starred in the 1988 movie Bloodsport. Later, Van Damme himself responded to Ryan, which you can see below.
He gave Ryan a friendly warning via Twitter, writing, “@JoeyRyanOnline I no longer fight. I kill. Keep training! #JCVD #Bloodsport”
I’d do a #Bloodsport show but only if I can fight Jean-Claude van Damme.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) September 15, 2019
@JoeyRyanOnline I no longer fight. I kill. 😉 Keep training!#JCVD #Bloodsport https://t.co/vO6IByD7DK
— JCVD Official (@JCVD) September 16, 2019
