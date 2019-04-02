Joey Ryan on How WWE Would Respond to Fans Chanting for a Wrestler Union

– It looks like Joey Ryan referenced the John Oliver segment on WWE and independent contractors in wrestling from Last Week Tonight segment. The segment targeted WWE over its lack of health care for wrestlers. During the segment, John Oliver suggested that fans chant for a change to independent contractor status at WrestleMania 35. Joey Ryan then wrote the following tweet, which you can see below.

“WWE: We haven’t done a good job of listening to fans, but that will change. And now, the fans are the authority. Fans: We want wrestlers to have a union. WWE: No, not like that!”