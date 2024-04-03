Joey Swoll Feuds With Grayson Waller & Austin Theory Online, Says He’ll Be At WrestleMania 40

Bodybuilder Joey Swoll says he’ll be at WrestleMania after feuding with Grayson Waller & Austin Theory online. Swoll, a bodybuilder and fitness coach, called out Waller and Theory after they filmed themselves at the gym. Waller to the diss with his own post to Twitter, writing:

“This giant flop acting all tough behind his phone, come find us idiot! Also Joey Swoll fans are somehow both uglier and cringier than the Swifties”

Waller posted to his Twitter account with a video noting that he will see the two at WrestleMania, as you can see below.

Waller & Theory will be part of the six-man tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the PPV.