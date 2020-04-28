John ‘The Berzerker’ Nord Arrested Last Month On DUI Probation Violation

John Nord, best known for his Berzerker and Nord the Barbarian gimmicks, was arrested again last month on a warrant related to an old DUI arrest. PWInsider repoerts that Nord was arrested on March 6th in Hennepin County, Minnesota on a warrant related to a June 6th, 2017 DUI arrest. Nord was arrested by warrant deputies from the Anoka County Sherriff’s Office after he failed to appear at a February 20th hearing in the arrest, which resulted in his probation being violated.

The site notes that Nord went to court on March 8th and denied violating his probation. He was released for zero bond, and instructed to make all future court appearances. One of those was scheduled for today but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nord has had a history of legal issues related to DUIs; he was sentenced to five years’ probation in a separate case involving seven DUI arrests and ordered into restrictive housing while also being from doing any driving. At that time, there had been nine convictions against him from 2002 to 2019, includi9ng six incidents where he was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked.