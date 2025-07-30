wrestling / News

John Cena Hits New Milestone As Undisputed WWE Champion

July 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Night of Champions Image Credit: WWE

John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship reign has hit triple digits. As Fightful pointed out, Cena has now been champion for 101 days.

Cena won the title, his 14th with this championship, at WrestleMania 41 night two by beating Cody Rhodes. He defends the title against Rhodes at SummerSlam this weekend and has 14 appearances before he retries.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading