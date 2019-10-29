John Cena on Advice The Rock Gave Him for His Acting Career

– WWE’s John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night on NBC. During his guest segment, Cena discussed advice he got from The Rock for his acting career. You can check out a video of his appearance below, along with some highlights. Cena’s new film, Playing With Fire, hits theaters on November 8.

John Cena on becoming friends with The Rock: “That’s a great question, Jimmy. No, but actually they haven’t. The Rock and I are most known for our tremendous WWE feud that set WWE pay-per-view records, and we kind of talked a lot of trash about each other. Now, we also had a follow up match a year later. So we spent a year making fun of each other, and then one night beating each other up. And then we were like, ‘Did we just become best friends? Yep.’ So basically, we were able to set aside our differences on that night. And in the next year, I got more chances at opportunities. And I had an audition and I had to put myself on tape for a movie called Trainwreck. I hadn’t yet got any news that I was going to be in the running for anything in the movie, and I was really nervous. And I’m like, ‘I should talk to the one guy I know who’s in a lot of movies.’ And Dwayne just happened to be at WWE. And I’m like, ‘Hey man. We have a pretty good talking relationship. Is there any advice you can give me on how to turn this into a success? Because it’s something I really want to do.’

Cena on the piece of advice The Rock gave him for his acting career: “He gave me a piece of advice that still rings in my ears like he said it yesterday. And it was — I don’t even know if he knows this was such sage advice. He just turned to me as smooth and casual as he always does with everything he says, and in such an inspirational tone, as with everything he does. He was like, ‘Just be yourself, man. That’s why they asked you there in the first place.’ And that message of always be authentically yourself has stuck with me, and created the opportunity that I have.”

