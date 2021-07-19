John Cena Addresses Crowd After Money in the Bank, Details On His WWE Status

The biggest news from last night’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV was the return of John Cena, who interrupted Roman Reigns following his victory over Edge. Cena addressed the crowd after Money in the Bank went off the air, thanking him for being back and showing their support to the wrestlers. He also joked about the pop he got, noting that he was used to the crowd telling him he sucks. He ended by telling them that this is not a ‘one night only’ deal, but it’s the ‘first night.’

It was noted earlier today that Cena will be kicking off tonight’s episode of RAW, even though he’s heavily rumored to be facing Smackdown’s Roman Reigns at Summerslam. According to Fightful Select, Cena is considered a ‘free agent’ in WWE and will be able to appear on any WWE show for the time being. His return last night was a poorly kept secret backstage, as everyone was aware it was happening by yesterday afternoon.

As for how Cena will be able to appear at Summerslam with the new spy film Argylle beginning production, it’s believed that he won’t be required on set until “well after” Summerslam, so he’s planned for several upcoming WWE shows.