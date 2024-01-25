– During a recent interview with Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE, actor and WWE Superstar John Cena recalled the infamous botched finish of the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, when Batista and John Cena both fell out of the ring, when Batista was supposed to win. Cena admits the botched finish was his fault and spoke about having to restart the finish live on the spot. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On the finish to the Royal Rumble 2005 match being his fault: “It was not Dave’s fault, it was on me. I am very bad at rotating backwards, so it was my fault.”

On Vince McMahon guiding them to the finish: “To the testament of the work ethic and … just the absolute gumption and dedication of Vince McMahon, with torn quads, he gets himself in the ring and gives us the guidance to finish the event. He is the authority figure in WWE, he can say ‘restart the match.’ We restart it and Dave wins.”

It should be noted that Cena recorded this interview and made these comments regarding McMahon before the release of today’s news of the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking.