John Cena Advertised For WWE Clash in Paris

WWE has updated their advertising for Clash in Paris this August and the banner features John Cena. Cena is working limited dates this year, and plans to retire at the end of the year. He will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE title at Wrestlemania next weekend.

Also featured on the Clash in Paris poster are Rhodes, GUNTHER, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

The show happens on August 31. The poster was done to promote ticket combos. WWE announced: