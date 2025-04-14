wrestling / News
John Cena Advertised For Post-Wrestlemania Episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes Not Advertised
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE is now advertising John Cena for the RAW after Wrestlemania, but current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is not adveritsed for that show. Others advertised for the episode include Jey Uso, GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Lyra Valkyria. The show happens at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Cena has not appeared on RAW since the March 31 episode. He is set to challenge Rhodes for the WWE title at Wrestlemania 41 this Sunday.
